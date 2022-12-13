CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Tired of construction on Interstate 79? Well, the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announced on Tuesday that at least 13 new bridge projects on I-79 are coming to north central West Virginia in 2023.

According to the release, the bridges are in the 40-mile stretch between Lost Creek in Harrison County and Interstate 68 in Monongalia County. Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2023. And, according to the WVDOH release, six more projects to completely replace bridges in the same 40-mile section of I-79 will go to bid at the beginning of 2023.

As of Dec. 1, contracts have been awarded for the 13 bridge projects, totaling $62,455,000, and eight other projects, including Belington-Tenmile Rd in Barbour County and Homewood-Weston Rd in Lewis County.

Federal grants will cover $20 million of the projects and the rest will be funded with state and federal monies.