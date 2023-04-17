MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A lane closure on Interstate 68 started the morning of Monday, April 17 and the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) said it will last for more than two months.

According to a press release from the WVDOH, both sides of I-68 will experience a lane closure from milepost 10, near the Fairchance exit to milepost 15, near the Coopers Rock exit, during the daytime, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for milling, paving, pavement repair and shoulder work.

The work is expected to last until June 23, 2023, though inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

Drivers are advised by the WVDOH to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.