CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A drainage and sidewalk project on Pike Street is expected to last three months and cause a lane closure in Clarksburg.

The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) said the project will span between Walnut Street and Bridge Street, and that construction will take place between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The project will last from Monday, March 6, 2023, through Tuesday, June 20, 2023, according to the WVDOH press release, though inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances could affect the project schedule, the DOH noted.

There will be one lane open with flaggers throughout the duration of the project, but the WVDOH advised drivers to expect delays.

The WVDOH told drivers to use Walnut Street and Bridge Street as alternate routes.