BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — AAA held its drugged driving summit in Bridgeport on Tuesday, and focused on topics like the growing presence of recreational marijuana, prescription-induced impairment and the difficulties that come with testing drivers to see if they’re high.

In addition to AAA, the Harrison County Drug Task Force, West Virginia State Police and local and statewide experts attended the Drugged Driving Summit at the Bridgeport Conference Center.

Some of the speakers at the event were law enforcement officers from West Virginia, as well as surrounding states like Pennsylvania, Ohio and Maryland. AAA Safety Advisor J.J. Miller also spoke.

“This kind of conference is extremely important because every one of these officers have challenges to meet,” Miller said. “They share information. They know communication is key, so hopefully that will help them meet those challenges and see how other people are doing things and they can learn from each other. Our whole goal is to make sure our West Virginia and our whole country is safe.”

The goal of the summit was to educate officers, with the goal of eventually reaching zero impaired driving fatalities.

It came ahead of a holiday weekend that AAA predicts will have record-setting numbers of Americans on the roads—projecting that 43.2 million people will be driving 50 miles or more away from home. The organization also expects to rescue more than 400,000 drivers.