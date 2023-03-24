CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Harrison County drivers may experience some delays on Route 50 next week.

According to a press release from the Division of Highways (DOH), crews will be out conducting asphalt repairs on Monday, March 27 and Wednesday, March 29.

There will be delays in the eastbound fast lane between Joyce Street and Emily Drive on Monday between 6 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., the release said.

Then, on Wednesday the work will move to the eastbound slow lane on the same section of the road, the DOH said.

There will be one lane open at all times, but the DOH said delays are expected, and it’s advising drivers to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commutes.

Similar repairs were conducted earlier this month.