CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Bids for 36 road projects in West Virginia were accepted last week, including a bridge project on Corridor H and a paving project on Interstate 68 near Coopers Rock.

The Michael A. Mikey Hart Memorial Bridge, which is on Route 33 at the Barbour and Randolph County line, will be repaved on the eastbound and westbound sides, according to a release from the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH).

The WVDOH also accepted a bid to resurface I-68 between Coopers Rock Road and Laurel Run Bridge in Preston County.

A full list of other bids accepted during the WVDOH bid letting on Dec. 12 is available below: