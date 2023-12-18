CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Bids for 36 road projects in West Virginia were accepted last week, including a bridge project on Corridor H and a paving project on Interstate 68 near Coopers Rock.
The Michael A. Mikey Hart Memorial Bridge, which is on Route 33 at the Barbour and Randolph County line, will be repaved on the eastbound and westbound sides, according to a release from the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH).
The WVDOH also accepted a bid to resurface I-68 between Coopers Rock Road and Laurel Run Bridge in Preston County.
A full list of other bids accepted during the WVDOH bid letting on Dec. 12 is available below:
- North Berkeley Rail Trail, Berkely Springs. (Morgan County)
- Webb Chapel Overpass Bridge cleaning and painting project, WV 12. (Preston County)
- WV 61 paving, Montgomery to Pratt. (Kanawha County)
- Chapmanville WV 10 Overpass cleaning and painting project, US 119. (Logan County)
- Wardensville Trail paving, Cacapon State Park. (Hardy County)
- Tornado Bridge renovation. (Kanawha County)
- Indian Creek I-beam Brtidge replacement. (Monongalia County)
- Hundred sidewalks and pedestrian and bicycle facilities. (Wetzel County)
- US 11 turn lane construction, Martinsburg. (Berkeley County)
- WV 16 paving, Lizemores to Bickmore (Clay County)
- Sandstone Bridge renovations, Interstate 64. (Summers County)
- Parkersburg ADA compliant curb ramps. (Wood County)
- ADA curb ramps, Mason and Putnam counties. (Mason and Putnam counties)
- Princeton sidewalk replacements. (Mercer County)
- WV 10 paving, Smith Creek to Campfire Road. (Cabell County)
- WV 622 paving, Institute to Cross Lanes. (Kanawha County)
- Follansbee traffic signal renovations. (Brooke County)
- US 119 North (Corridor G) traffic signals. (Kanawha County)
- Connell Road paving. (Kanawha County)
- Thorn Street streetscape project, Princeton. (Mercer County)
- Ragland Road Bridge deck renovation. (Raleigh County)
- Bolar Bridge replacement. (Webster County)
- Union Street pedestrian and bicycle path, Bruceton Mills. (Preston County)
- Grand Central Avenue streetscape project, Vienna. (Wood County)
- 11th Street Bridge replacement, Moundsville. (Marshall County)
- Poker Hollow Bridge replacement. (Lincoln County)
- Kruger Street Bridge renovation, Wheeling. (Ohio County)
- Blaney Bridge renovation, Tridelphia. (Ohio County)
- District 6 lighting project, LED retrofit. (Brooke, Hancock, Marshall, Ohio, and Wetzel counties)
- Bloomery Pike Bridge No. 2 construction. (Hampshire County)
- Bloomery Pike Bridge replacement. (Hampshire County)
- Peter Cave Arch Bridge replacement. (Wayne County)
- Augustine Avenue Sheetz traffic signal installation, Charles Town. (Jefferson County)