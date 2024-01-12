CHEAT LAKE, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Cheat Lake bridge on I-68 has been reduced to one westbound lane after multiple vehicles suffered flat tires after driving over a damaged part of the bridge.

West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) employees on the scene said that the cause of the damage is unknown, but they estimated that at least five to six vehicles needed to be towed after their tires popped while driving over the bridge damage.

Damage to the bridge was being patched by WVDOH employees on Friday afternoon (WBOY image)

A westbound lane on the I-68 Cheat Lake bridge was closed for several hours on Friday after multiple vehicles experienced flat tires after driving over a damaged portion of the bridge. (WBOY image)

A 12 News reporter saw two vehicles that had their left-side tires deflated and saw several tow trucks departing the scene.

As of 12:30 p.m., WVDOH employees estimated the lane would be closed for several more hours but are “hoping to have it back open [Friday] evening.”

12 News reached out to the Division of Highways for more information but has not yet received an official comment.