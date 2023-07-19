BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Part of Philadelphia Avenue in Bridgeport will be under construction for about a week according to a release from the Bridgeport Police Department Chief.

The section of road between Center Street and Worthington Drive will be undergoing maintenance to replace storm drains. Chief Rogers said maintenance will take place between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Between those hours, the section of the road will be closed to traffic, but alternate routes will be available.

Work will begin on Sunday, July 23 and is expected to end Friday, July 28.

Construction will be carried out by the City of Bridgeport Public Works Department.