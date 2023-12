BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — An intersection in Buckhannon is expected to be closed for “several days.”

On its official Facebook page, the City of Buckhannon said that its Sanitary Department is performing repairs at the intersection of Meade Street and Madison Street.

The intersection will be closed until the repairs are complete, the city said; that’s expected to take “several days.”

The city did not specify what the nature of the repairs is.