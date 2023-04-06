CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Part of West Virginia State Route 20—also known as Buckhannon Pike—will experience a total road closure beginning Wednesday, April 12, per a release from the West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH).

The project is due to a culvert replacement that will be happening in that area. The DOH said that work will begin at 8 a.m. at mile marker 12.34, .25 miles north of West Virginia State Route 98 and .15 miles south of Buena Vista Avenue in Clarksburg. Work is expected to be complete by 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 13

The DOH emphasized that this is a total road closure, meaning that all traffic will have to use an alternate route while work is being completed. The DOH recommends that drivers use West Virginia State Route 98 or West Virginia State Route 58 as their detour and to allow additional time for travel.