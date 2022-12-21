PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — Drivers should expect delays on West Virginia Route 57, Barbour Pike next week, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH).

Crews are scheduled to be canopy cutting on Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Wednesday, Dec. 28 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., although the DOH noted that inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

A press release from the Division of Highways said that one lane will be open at all times while the work is done, but delays are expected.

Drivers are advised by the DOH to plan ahead and allow for additional time for their commute.