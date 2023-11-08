MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Capitol Christmas Tree will visit Morgantown on Saturday, Nov. 11, and police expect traffic patterns to be impacted by the event.

In a press release, the Morgantown Police Department said a portion of High St. will be closed starting at 8 a.m.

The event is expected to begin at 2:30 p.m. and conclude at 4:30 p.m. and traffic patterns are expected to return to normal by 5 p.m., the police department said.

The Capitol Christmas Tree, which was harvested in the Monongahela National Forest last week, is on a tour through West Virginia as it heads to Washington D.C., where it will be displayed during the holidays.

The Morgantown event will also include photo opportunities, food trucks, crafts, live music and more.