Clarksburg’s Rt. 50 road work set to begin again

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The Route 50 road work is set to begin once again, the West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH) announced on Tuesday.

According to the DOH, work on the project was halted due to an error in the original plans. A contractor is expected to begin safety corrections this week.

Officials said the work will consist of lowering the curb to six inches, moving guardrail posts back, and installing a guardrail with protection around obstructions in the work area.

The DOH said the work should be completed within two weeks.