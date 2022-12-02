CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Highways announced that all lanes of Route 50 near the North View Overpass Bridge were opened starting Friday.

The section of Route 50 between the Chestnut Street and West Pike Street exits has been disrupted by construction for several months after the bridge project was approved in January. The DOH says that the construction is now complete, and both east and westbound lanes are completely open.

The overpass bridge itself reopened in August after being completely closed for most of July.