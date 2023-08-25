PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. (WBOY) — Construction for the Interstate 79 widening project will take the southbound side of the highway down to one lane in part of Marion County starting on Monday, Aug. 28.

According to a press release from the West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH), I-79 will be reduced to one lane just north of Exit 135 for Pleasant Valley/Millersville Road starting at 5 a.m.

Crews will be building a new interstate crossover near the Millersville Bridge.

The work is expected to be done by 6 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31.

The DOH said that work on the crossover will happen one lane at a time, with traffic moving onto each lane as it is completed. Once it’s completed, the DOH said the crossover will accommodate two lanes of traffic.