NORTHVIEW, W.Va. (WBOY) — Construction of the new Northview Overpass Bridge will close the ramp onto US 50 eastbound at Northview for more than a month.

The Division of Highways announced Tuesday morning that the closure had already started, and is expected to last until Saturday, Aug. 13. The ramp will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and only US 50 westbound will be accessible from Northview, the DOH said. There may also be delays, so the DOH said drivers should pad their commutes with additional times.

Drivers who need to get onto US 50 eastbound can use the West Pike Street exit, County Route 20 or the Joyce Street exit according to the DOH.

The work could go on for longer than planned, as the DOH said it is weather-dependent.