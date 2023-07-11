MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A lane of Interstate 68 in Monongalia County will be closed starting Tuesday.

The closure will be on the westbound ramp and affect those going from I-68 onto I-79 southbound, according to a release from the West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH). The release said the closure will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, but a West Virginia 511 camera shows that one lane in the area is already closed and work is already taking place. The DOH release did not provide a timeline for how long the closure would last.

The release did say that the closure is so crews can complete ramp bridge rehabilitation work. Drivers in the area should expect delays. Bad weather or other unforeseen circumstances could change the schedule of the project, according to the release.