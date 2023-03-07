KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Highways announced on Tuesday that starting later this month, drivers in Preston County should expect delays on U.S. 50.

According to the press release, paving, base repair, drainage and shoulder work will begin on Monday, March 20 and continue until the estimated completion date of Friday, July 28. The portion of U.S. 50 is between WV Route 72/Cheat Valley Highway and County Route 50/6, which is between Fellowsville and Rowlesburg, will be affected.

The road will not be fully closed during the construction period. However, drivers should expect delays during working hours from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Traffic will still be able to travel in both directions, but flaggers will be maintaining traffic, and drivers should expect delays. The project schedule could change due to inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances, the release said.