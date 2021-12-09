Delays expected on I-79 near Morgantown on Friday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A lane of I-79 Northbound will be closed on Friday, making the road only one lane during working hours.

The West Virginia Division of Highways announced that the lane closure will be for asphalt repair from mile markers 152 to 153, or between the Westover and University Town Center Dr. exits in Morgantown. The closure will be on Dec. 10 from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

The DOH advises drivers to plan extra time for travel and commute during that time. The Southbound side of I-79 will not be affected. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule, according to the DOH.