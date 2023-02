FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Drivers may experience delays on the Interstate 79 bridge during the work day on Thursday, Feb. 23.

Traffic in the slow lane on the northbound side of I-79 near mile marker 132, the U.S. Route 250 exit, may be delayed for a bridge inspection according to a press release from the West Virginia Division of Highways.

The delays are expected to start at 9 a.m. and last until 4 p.m.

The DOH is advising drivers to plan and allow additional time for their commutes.