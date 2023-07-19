KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — Drivers who use West Virginia Route 7, Veterans Memorial Highway should expect traffic delays for the next week and a half.

The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announced that WV 7 will undergo milling, paving and shoulder work between mile point 24.09 and mile point 27.52.

The work will last between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. and span between Wednesday, July 19, 2023, and Friday, July 28, 2023, though the WVDOH said that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

Drivers are advised by the WVDOH to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commutes.