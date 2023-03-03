CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Drivers can expect delays on U.S. Route 50 westbound on Monday and Tuesday, the West Virginia Division of Highways said in a press release.

Crews will be making asphalt repairs between mile marker 81, Emily Drive, and mile marker 82.75, Joyce Street. The WVDOH said that the work in the slow lane is expected to last between 6 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Monday, March 6.

Then, the work will move to the fast lane between the same mile markers on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, the WVDOH said.

Even though one lane will be open at all times during construction, the WVDOH said delays are expected. It advised drivers to plan ahead and pad their commutes with extra time.