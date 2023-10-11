CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Delays are expected on U.S. Route 50 eastbound through Clarksburg on Thursday, the West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH) said.

Division of Highways crews will be conducting road maintenance in the eastbound fast lane between mileposts 82.0 and 82.5, near Adamston and North View.

The work will be conducted between 6 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12, according to a DOH press release. During that time, one lane will be open, but delays are expected.

Drivers are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commutes, the DOH said.