KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — Delays are expected on Route 50 in Preston County this week, the West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH) announced.

The delay will be from mile point 8.82 to mile point 9.25, near Erwin while DOH crews conduct paving operations, according to a DOH press release.

The paving work is scheduled to start on Wednesday, May 17 and end on Friday, May 19, with daytime operations only between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., the release said, though inclement weather could change the project schedule.

Flaggers will be on site and two-way traffic will be maintained, but drivers are advised by the DOH to expect delays and plan ahead by adding additional time to their commutes.