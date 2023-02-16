GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Drivers are advised to expect delays on US 119 for the next week, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH).

Slide repair work is scheduled at milepost 12.26, two miles north of Walmart in Grafton for Thursday through next Friday, Feb. 24, the DOH said. Crews will be on-site from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule, the DOH noted.

There will be one lane open with flaggers at all times, according to the DOH, but delays are expected. Drivers are advised by the DOH to plan to use alternate routes or to allow additional time for their commute.