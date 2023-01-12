WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Doddridge County Route will be closed during the day next week for roadway stabilization work, the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announced on Thursday.

Doddridge County Route 50/3, Wilhelm Road will be closed at milepost 1.07 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. starting on Monday, Jan. 16, and Friday, Jan. 20.

The Division of Highways said that all drivers must use alternate routes. The WVDOH’s detour route is County Route 50/30, Sunnyside Road. Drivers are advised by the WVDOH to allow additional time for their commutes.

Inclement weather could delay the project schedule, the WVDOH warned.