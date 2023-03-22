CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announced their “aggressive spring repair blitz” plan on Wednesday that aims to patch every pothole in West Virginia by Memorial Day, per a release.

The WVDOH said that crews in nearly two dozen counties have already begun to take advantage of some asphalt plants opening early in order to begin patchwork across their areas.

“We’re seeing the benefit of doing that (patching) at this time of the year,” said West Virginia Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, P.E. during Gov. Jim Justice’s administration update on Wednesday, March 22. “We attack them now and we can reduce claims, we can get this part of the work done before that hot August weather comes and we’re not out there sweating to patch these potholes.”

WVDOH crews are unable to make permanent asphalt repairs during the winter due to the cold not allowing for hot asphalt to stick properly. The cold weather also prevents most asphalt plants from opening until early April, with a few able to open early from having such a mild winter this year.

“We’re going to have a great year paving,” said Wriston. “We’re going to do a lot of bridge work. We’re going to have another banner year in West Virginia with infrastructure.”

The WVDOH also said that the plan goes beyond milling and filling potholes and reinforced its plan to keep ditches clear to avoid water pooling and trimming of trees and branches to allow proper sunlight in so that roads can properly dry after a rain.