CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – You may have noticed that some roads in the area had lanes closed on Wednesday, and that’s because the West Virginia Division of Highways has finally brought its pothole fixing efforts to north central West Virginia.
The DOH began patching potholes in the southern part of the state back in February, but now, Monongalia, Doddridge, Harrison, Marion, Preston and Taylor counties are getting some attention.
According to a release from the West Virginia Department of Transportation, on Thursday, March 17, the DOT will be focusing on the following roads:
Doddridge
- WV Rt. 23
- Traugh Fork Road
Harrison
- WV Rt. 20
- Jarisville Road
- Old County Route 44
- Hillview Terrace
Marion County
- Pricketts Creek
- Wetstone
Monongalia
- WV Rt. 705
Preston County
- WV Rt. 92
- Flat Rock Road
- Hudson Road
- McKinney Cave Road
- Zinn CHaple Road
- Holmes Road
Taylor County
- US Rt. 119
- Dog Town
- Lucust Street
- Buck Run Road