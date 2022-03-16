CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – You may have noticed that some roads in the area had lanes closed on Wednesday, and that’s because the West Virginia Division of Highways has finally brought its pothole fixing efforts to north central West Virginia.

The DOH began patching potholes in the southern part of the state back in February, but now, Monongalia, Doddridge, Harrison, Marion, Preston and Taylor counties are getting some attention.

According to a release from the West Virginia Department of Transportation, on Thursday, March 17, the DOT will be focusing on the following roads:

Doddridge

WV Rt. 23

Traugh Fork Road

Harrison

WV Rt. 20

Jarisville Road

Old County Route 44

Hillview Terrace

Marion County

Pricketts Creek

Wetstone

Monongalia

WV Rt. 705

Preston County

WV Rt. 92

Flat Rock Road

Hudson Road

McKinney Cave Road

Zinn CHaple Road

Holmes Road

Taylor County