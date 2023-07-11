MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The status of an Interstate 79 bridge raised eyebrows on Sunday after reports of vehicles getting flat tires and photos showing plywood underneath it. The West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH) said on Tuesday that crews responded to the bridge to make “emergency temporary repairs.”

The DOH acknowledged that at least two vehicles sustained flat tires on Sunday while traveling nearby the bridge. In regards to photos showing wood structures built underneath the bridge, the DOH said that they are not used for support but instead as a form for concrete pour.

Wood structure built underneath the bridge. Photo captured on July 7, 2023 (WBOY image)

DOH officials added that the bridge is “included amongst the massive bridge replacement and renovation projects on Interstate 79,” which will see more than a dozen bridges renovated, repaired or replaced.

This project is targeting “all the major bridges” in north central and northern West Virginia.