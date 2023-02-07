CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With this week’s shift from freezing temperatures to 60s, potholes may be at top of mind for some north central West Virginia drivers.

Potholes form when water sinks down between cracks in the road, freezes, then thaws repeatedly, creating a larger hole over time. The West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH) said in a press release Tuesday that by February, the constant cycle of freezing and thawing takes a toll on West Virginia’s roads.

The DOH also announced that this year it has a new asphalt recycling machine to help fight potholes during the winter when asphalt plants are normally closed. It takes old, ground-up asphalt and reheats it in a big drum. The machine can be taken to the site of the pothole to fill it with the recycled asphalt.

“This will allow us to make permanent pothole repairs during the winter,” said WVDOH District 1 Manager Arlie Matney.

Normally during the winter months, the DOH uses cold mix for temporary patches, according to the release. Those patches usually last a few months, according to the DOH.

The machine is now in use in District 1, which includes Kanawha, Boone, Clay, Mason, and Putnam counties.