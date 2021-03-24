DOH says it has poured nearly $1 million into WV’s potholes this spring

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Division of Highways road crews have spent 18,185 hours, $988,214, and used 3,769 tons of asphalt patching potholes in the Mountain State since asphalt plants began to reopen at the end of February, according to a news release.

This year, DOH crews are using a “mill and fill” technique, rather than “throw and go” method, to fill the potholes.

Of the state’s ten highway districts, seven have asphalt plants open already. Crews must rely on the availability of asphalt within approximately an hours’ drive in order to patch. Districts with no asphalt plants currently open are continuing to move forward with other parts of their core maintenance plans.

This spring, patching totals so far include:

District 1

Boone, Clay, Kanawha, Mason, and Putnam counties

Total tons: 1,301.59

Man hours: 5,616

Total cost: $316,143

District 2

Cabell, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo, and Wayne counties

Total tons: 955.15

Man hours: 4,981.25

Total cost: $263,264

District 4

Doddridge, Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, and Taylor counties

Total tons: 451.18

Man hours: 2,685

Total cost: $127,684

District 7

Barbour, Braxton, Gilmer, Lewis, Upshur, and Webster counties

Total tons: 258.09

Man hours: 847

Total cost: $49,070

District 8

Pendleton, Pocahontas, Randolph, and Tucker counties

Total tons: 149.95

Man hours: 804.50

Total cost: $42,682

District 9

Fayette, Greenbrier, Monroe, Nicholas, and Summers counties

Total tons: 441.50

Man hours: 2,301.50

Total cost: $137,257

District 10

McDowell, Mercer, Raleigh, and Wyoming counties

Total tons: 211.80

Man hours: 949.50

Total cost: $52,147