DOH says it has poured nearly $1 million into WV’s potholes this spring
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Division of Highways road crews have spent 18,185 hours, $988,214, and used 3,769 tons of asphalt patching potholes in the Mountain State since asphalt plants began to reopen at the end of February, according to a news release.
This year, DOH crews are using a “mill and fill” technique, rather than “throw and go” method, to fill the potholes.
Of the state’s ten highway districts, seven have asphalt plants open already. Crews must rely on the availability of asphalt within approximately an hours’ drive in order to patch. Districts with no asphalt plants currently open are continuing to move forward with other parts of their core maintenance plans.
This spring, patching totals so far include:
District 1
Boone, Clay, Kanawha, Mason, and Putnam counties
Total tons: 1,301.59
Man hours: 5,616
Total cost: $316,143
District 2
Cabell, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo, and Wayne counties
Total tons: 955.15
Man hours: 4,981.25
Total cost: $263,264
District 4
Doddridge, Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, and Taylor counties
Total tons: 451.18
Man hours: 2,685
Total cost: $127,684
District 7
Barbour, Braxton, Gilmer, Lewis, Upshur, and Webster counties
Total tons: 258.09
Man hours: 847
Total cost: $49,070
District 8
Pendleton, Pocahontas, Randolph, and Tucker counties
Total tons: 149.95
Man hours: 804.50
Total cost: $42,682
District 9
Fayette, Greenbrier, Monroe, Nicholas, and Summers counties
Total tons: 441.50
Man hours: 2,301.50
Total cost: $137,257
District 10
McDowell, Mercer, Raleigh, and Wyoming counties
Total tons: 211.80
Man hours: 949.50
Total cost: $52,147