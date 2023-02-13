MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Highways Monday warned that drivers may experience delays on a portion of WV 7, Mason-Dixon Highway, beginning on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The delay will be because of emergency tree removal and will last between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14 and Wednesday, Feb. 15, though inclement weather could impact the project’s schedule.

The tree removal will be happening at milepost 0.34, just before the Monongalia-Wetzel County line.

There will be a flagger on site to control traffic, but the Division of Highways said in a press release that delays are still expected. It advised drivers to use alternate routes or to allow additional time for their commute.