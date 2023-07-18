MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Road projects on several streets in downtown Morgantown are expected to cause delays over the next several weeks.

According to the Morgantown Police Department, paving and other construction projects will take place on Chestnut, Walnut, Pleasant and Spruce streets.

A separate release from the West Virginia Division of Highways announced that a lane closure on Pleasant Street/U.S. 119 began Tuesday morning for sidewalk work. The lane closure will be during the day only, the release said, but an end date was not specified.

Morgantown Police encourage drivers to avoid the area if possible because “significant disruptions to travel can be expected for the next few weeks.”

The following map provided by the Morgantown Police Department shows areas that are expected to be the most heavily traveled and have the most delays.