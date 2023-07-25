CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Police announced on last week that three separate sobriety checkpoints are scheduled during the month of August.

According to a release from the Philippi detachment, the first of the checkpoints will take place along U.S. Route 250 in Belington from 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10 to 2 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 11. The release did not specify an exact location along 250 but did say that those wanting to avoid the checkpoint can take Bridge Street to Elliot Avenue to Hoover Street.

Toward the north, the Morgantown detachment announced that it will be conducting two sobriety checkpoints in the coming weeks on W.Va. Route 7. The first will be in Monongalia County on Friday, Aug. 11 near the old Pursglove Post Office in Pursglove. The second will be conducted on Friday, Aug. 25 in Reedsville, Preston County. Both of these sobriety checkpoints will run from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., according to the release.

Sobriety checkpoints are intended to deter drunk drivers and make West Virginia roads safer, not inconvenience travelers.