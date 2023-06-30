MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announced on Friday that there is an emergency closure of a lane of I-79 southbound near Morgantown, effective immediately.

According to a release from the WVDOH, the slow driving lane of I-79 southbound at mile marker 156 will be closed beginning Friday and will remain closed through July 14 for “emergency roadway repair.”

It is unclear at this time what caused the need for emergency repairs, nor how many miles the lane will be closed for. Drivers are advised by the WVDOH to plan ahead during travel this holiday weekend and that inclement weather could delay repairs for this project.