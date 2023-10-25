FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A lane closure on Interstate 79 northbound is scheduled for Thursday morning, the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announced on Wednesday.

The lane closure will be at mile marker 135 (Millersville/Pleasant Valley) from 8 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Oct. 26 only, so that crews can repair the existing pavement before the Millersville Bridge, the WVDOH said; although inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

The WVDOH is advising drivers to expect “major delays,” plan ahead and allow additional time for their commutes.