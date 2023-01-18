CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Mon/Fayette Expressway, which connects the Morgantown area of West Virginia to just south of Pittsburgh, is expanding, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced.

As of now, the expressway, Pennsylvania Route 43, aims to eventually link Interstate 68 in Monongalia County to Interstate 376 near Monroeville, Pa. But on Tuesday, the commission awarded a constriction project for the next section which will connect PA State Route 51 and PA State Route 837.

“This long-awaited project represents a significant investment in the Mon Valley that will not only enhance mobility in the area but is expected to bring economic opportunities to the region,” said PA Turnpike Commissioner Sean Logan.

The $214 million bid for the first section of the construction has been awarded to Trumbull Corporation. The full scope of the project will be explained in a public meeting that will be held in February, and updated information can be found on the PTC’s website and social media.

The Mon/Fayette Expressway is a toll road with automatic and cashless toll plazas on the Pennsylvania side of the state line. For someone traveling the whole road from Cheat Lake to Jefferson Hills would pay $19.40 without an E-ZPass $9.00 with a pass.