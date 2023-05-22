CASSVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Drivers who use Mason-Dixon Highway near Cassville may be in for delays as long as 30 minutes on Wednesday, the West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH) warned.

The delays are for tree removal, according to a press release from the DOH. The work will be performed at the intersection of West Virginia 7, the Mason Dixon Highway and New Hill Road.

The tree removal is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, May 24 from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., although inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances could change the schedule, the release said.

The DOH is advising drivers to plan ahead and use alternate routes, or pad their commute with additional time.