CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Governor Jim Justice is warning drivers in West Virginia to slow down.

During his weekly news conference, Gov. Justice announced a statewide targeted and high-visibility enforcement effort beginning on Friday, July 14 and continuing through July 30.

While the enforcement effort plans to target all highways in West Virginia, Justice had an especially stern warning for drivers speeding through construction zones.

“If you’re out there and you’re one of those workers and you’ve got someone coming by you at 85-90 miles an hour and they’re three feet away from you, how fair is that?” said Justice. “How fair is that really and truly? Those folks deserve every right to go to work and do the great work for all of us and then get home to their families.”

The initiative is a cooperative effort between the Governor’s Highway Safety Program and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

In 2021, more than 12,000 people died in speed-related crashes nationwide with 64 of those crashes happening in West Virginia.