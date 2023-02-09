MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – Local and state officials have been pushing for the Harmony Grove Interchange to be constructed, especially with Mountaintop Beverage set to start production in March. However, officials have been told that the project is now four years away from coming to fruition.

Some officials like Monongalia County Commission President Tom Bloom had hoped the interchange would be on the fast track to be constructed earlier.

“We built exit 153 in a matter of 18 months and we thought, our goal was 18 months or two years and that’s what we always stated and were told,” Bloom said.

Harmony Grove area (Screenshot: Google Earth)

While there may have been some miscommunication on the project, Bloom said that local officials and the Division of Highways are working to get on the right page.

“I received a phone call from (Transportation Secretary) Jimmy Wriston. He was going to review the situation and speak with all the parties involved,” Bloom said. “I am hoping that we can get all of us on the same timeline so we will have clear communication in the future.”

Mountaintop Beverage will see an influx of jobs and vehicles traveling near the Morgantown Industrial Park. Currently, trucks traveling to the area take either the Westover exit off I-79 or the University Avenue exit off I-68.