STONEWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — Culvert repairs will cause a Stonewood road to be closed daily starting June 1.

According to a press release from The West Virginia Division of Highways, part of County Route 20/51, Water Street/Indiana Avenue will be closed starting 7 a.m. on Thursday, June 1. The closure will be near Woodland Avenue and Scalise Lane.

The road will be fully closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily until Friday, June 9, the release said. No traffic will be allowed through during working hours, including emergency vehicles and school buses. Before 7 a.m. and after 5 p.m., the road will be open.

The City of Stonewood said in a Facebook post that the best alternate route is Woodland Avenue to 3rd Street to Plainwood Avenue.

The project schedule could change if there is inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances, the release said.