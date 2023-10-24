UPDATE: 10/24/2023, 9:05 p.m.

CHEAT LAKE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Officials with the Monongalia County 911 Center have confirmed to 12 News that one lane of westbound traffic on Interstate 68 has reopened following multiple wrecks on Tuesday that shut down the entire freeway.

Officials did not have an estimate as to when westbound traffic will fully reopen.

UPDATE: 10/24/2023, 6:02 p.m.

CHEAT LAKE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Officials say a total of nine vehicles were involved in two wrecks “within minutes of one another” that closed Interstate 68 in Monongalia County on Tuesday.

According to a press release from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office, the first accident involved a Peterbilt hauling gravel and going west. The release said that the truck hit a concrete barrier, overturned, and spilled gravel onto all four lanes of the interstate. Gravel hit two passing vehicles that were traveling in the eastbound lanes. The truck driver was transported to Mon General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During the second collision, a Freight Liner tractor-trailer struck stopped traffic at mile marker 10 at Cheat Lake. The event caused a chain of collisions that included a UPS tractor-trailer, a Mack tractor-trailer, a Peterbilt tractor-trailer, a Mercedes van and a GMC Arcadia, the release said.

Deputies said that several of the patients in the Arcadia were entrapped “for a short period” and then transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both accidents are under investigation by the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office.

The entire interstate was closed for several hours. As of 6 p.m., the eastbound lanes are reopened, but the westbound lanes are still closed, according to WV 511.

UPDATE: 10/24/2023, 3:30 p.m.

CHEAT LAKE, W.Va. (WBOY) — 12 News has obtained aerial photos of the wreck that shut down Interstate 68 in Monongalia County on Tuesday.

As of 3:30 p.m., the eastbound side of I-68 has reopened, but the westbound side was still fully closed and will be “shut down for unknown amount of time,” according to the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency Facebook page.

Photos shared with 12 News by Hayden Wise show that a tracker-trailer was turned on its side at the accident site and there was gravel spread across both the east and westbound sides of the interstate.

West Virginia 511 shows that the traffic is backed up past the Sabraton exit in Morgantown and almost to the University Ave exit.

Communications center officials would not confirm any details about the wreck or injuries.

ORIGINAL: 10/24/2023, 1:59 p.m.

CHEAT LAKE, W.Va. (WBOY) — The east and westbound lanes of Interstate 68 in Monongalia County will be “closed for an extended amount of time.”

The Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency Facebook page announced at around 1 p.m. on Tuesday that all the lanes were closed for a vehicle accident at exit 10, which is near the Cheat Lake exit.

As of 1:33 p.m., West Virginia 511 said that all lanes are closed and showed traffic backed up past the Morgantown Airport exit eastbound, which is several miles away from the wreck. The WV 511 traffic camera at mile marker 11.5 shows traffic at a near standstill in the westbound direction as of 1:50 p.m.

Stick with 12 News for breaking news updates.