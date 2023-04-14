CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) is continuing its “aggressive spring repair blitz” with the goal of patching every pothole in the state by Memorial Day.
According to a press release from the WVDOH, highlight areas of the project for Friday, April 14 will include:
- Doddridge County, on Old US 50.
- Harrison County, on Interstate 79; Liberty Street; Salem Fork Road; and Mount Clare, Lost Creek, and Old County Route 44.
- Marion County, on US 250, Owens Davey Fork, Camp Run Road, County Route 17/1, and Wetstone Branch.
- Monongalia County, on Interstate 68, and Kingwood Pike.
- Preston County, on WV 24, WV 7, and Main Street.
- Taylor County, on WV 310, WV 76, Lough, and County Route 20/5.
The WVDOH noted that its milling and filling program dates may be affected by weather and other conditions.