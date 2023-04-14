CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) is continuing its “aggressive spring repair blitz” with the goal of patching every pothole in the state by Memorial Day.

According to a press release from the WVDOH, highlight areas of the project for Friday, April 14 will include:

Doddridge County, on Old US 50.

Harrison County, on Interstate 79; Liberty Street; Salem Fork Road; and Mount Clare, Lost Creek, and Old County Route 44.

Marion County, on US 250, Owens Davey Fork, Camp Run Road, County Route 17/1, and Wetstone Branch.

Monongalia County, on Interstate 68, and Kingwood Pike.

Preston County, on WV 24, WV 7, and Main Street.

Taylor County, on WV 310, WV 76, Lough, and County Route 20/5.

The WVDOH noted that its milling and filling program dates may be affected by weather and other conditions.