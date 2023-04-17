CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) is continuing its “aggressive spring repair blitz” with the goal of patching every pothole in the state by Memorial Day.

According to a press release from the WVDOH, highlight areas of the project for Monday, April 17 will include:

Doddridge County, on Old US 50.

Harrison County, on Hastings Run Road, Strother Lane, and Sardis Road.

Marion County, on US 250, WV 218, Sammy Slay Lane, Monumental Road, and Plum Run Road.

Monongalia County, on Interstate 68, Thomas Fork Road, and Kingwood Pike.

Preston County, on WV 24, WV 7, and Manheim Road.

Taylor County, on WV 310, WV 76, Burns Farm Road, and Woodward Road.

The WVDOH noted that its milling and filling program dates may be affected by weather and other conditions.