WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WBOY) — The existing Interstate 79 bridge over the Tygart Valley River in White Hall will be removed this Wednesday, March 22 and the project will require a road closure.

The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) said that County Route 60, Vinegar Hill Road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Local traffic will be allowed, according to a press release. It did not specify whether or not the bridge removal would impact I-79 traffic.

12 News reached out to the WVDOH for clarification. A spokesperson relayed that the project manager said there could be “minor delays” on I-79.

The WVDOH is advising drivers to expect major delays and allow additional time for their commutes.

Drivers can check WV511.org to monitor traffic conditions.

Late last year, West Virginia Department of Transportation Interim District Engineer/Manager Michael Daley said the Department of Transportation expects construction on the I-79 widening project to wrap up in October 2024.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect new information from the WVDOH.