WVDOH employees repair the road for the Pothole Blitz (WBOY Image).

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) is in the middle of an “aggressive spring repair blitz” with the goal of patching every pothole in the state by Memorial Day.

According to a press release from the WVDOH, highlight areas of the project for Wednesday, April 19 will include:

Doddridge County, on Old US 50.

Harrison County, on Interstate 79, Front Street, and Water Slide Road.

Marion County, on US 250, Plum Run Road, and Buckeye Lane.

Monongalia County, on Interstate 68, Range Road, and Kingwood Pike.

Preston County, on US 50, WV 7, and Gabart Road.

Taylor County, on US 119, West Main Street, and Market Street.

The WVDOH noted that its milling and filling program dates may be affected by weather and other conditions.