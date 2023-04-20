CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) is in the middle of an “aggressive spring repair blitz” with the goal of patching every pothole in the state by Memorial Day.

According to a press release from the WVDOH, highlight areas of the project for Thursday, April 20 will include:

Doddridge County, on Old US 50.

Harrison County, on Interstate 79, Front Street, Sardis Road, and Water Slide Road.

Marion County, on US 250, Plum Run Road, and County Route 17.

Monongalia County, on Interstate 68, Range Road, and Kingwood Pike.

Preston County, on US 50, WV 7, and Cash Valley Road.

Taylor County, on US 119, West Main Street, and Market Street.

The WVDOH noted that its milling and filling program dates may be affected by weather and other conditions.