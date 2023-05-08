PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. (WBOY) — A ramp is undergoing a scheduled closure in Marion County this week as part of the Interstate 79 Fairmont widening project, the West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH) announced in a press release.

The Kingmont Road, Exit 133 off ramp for I-79 southbound will be closed from 9 a.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, May 8, through Sunday, May 14, for ramp reconstruction. There will be 24-7 operations, the release said.

Inclement weather could change the project schedule, according to the DOH.

The DOH said that drivers who are trying to take Exit 133 off of I-79 must continue south and take Exit 132 for the Middletown Mall and take U.S. 250 to use Exit 132 I-79 northbound on ramp, to Exit 133.