BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Highways announced the rest area off Interstate 79 in Harrison County will be closed starting Wednesday night.

According to the release, the restroom facilities at mile marker 123, both northbound and southbound, will be closed for septic corrections. The closure will last from midnight on Wednesday night and will reopen at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4.

Only the restroom facility will be closed, meaning that the parking lot and refreshment areas will still be open.

Drivers needing restroom facilities can stop on either exit 121, Meadowbrook Rd, or 124, Jerry Dove Drive.