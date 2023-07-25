MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Lane closures on Interstate 79 north and south are expected to begin Tuesday, July 25, and run through Sunday, July 30.

According to a release from the West Virginia Division of Highways, lane closures will occur about two miles north of the Goshen Road exit at mile marker 148, which is right at the I-68 split. Roadwork is being limited to nighttime operations only and will take place between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The lane closures are part of an I-68 ramp overpass rehabilitation project that also caused a closure on an I-68 ramp earlier this month.

The West Virginia Division of Highways expects delays and warns drivers that they should allow additional time for their commute. Inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances may also affect the project schedule.